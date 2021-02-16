Virginia set to become second state to pass data privacy law

Virginia is set to become the second state, after California, to pass data privacy legislation. The bill could become law as soon April when Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign a measure that has passed both chambers of the state legislature but is awaiting a few last-minute tweaks.

Known as the Consumer Data Protection Act, the law would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023 and would apply to all business that control or process data for at least 100,000 Virginians, or those commercial entities that derive at least 50 percent of their revenues from the sale and processing of consumer data of at least 25,000 customers.

The law would exempt health care data and information collected for assessing credit worthiness. It would give consumers the right to determine whether their data is being collected and processed and ask for a copy of their data, correct inaccuracies, ask for the deletion of personal data, and opt out of the processing of personal data that may be used for targeted advertising, sale, or consumer profiling.

The Virginia law would put more pressure on Congress to pass a federal data privacy law. Other states are continuing to push similar legislation. Washington state, which has twice failed to pass a privacy bill, is once again taking up a measure this year.