Social media offered lessons, rally point for GameStop trading

New investors moved to the stock market in droves last year, many pressured on social media platforms where others were crowing about winning big.

Now, the role that forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets played as rallying points to boost stocks has the attention of regulators as they investigate the trading frenzy in shares like those of GameStop Corp. Coupled with new trading technology, social platforms are giving ordinary investors a way to battle with Wall Street insiders.

The House Financial Services Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday to investigate the volatile trading of GameStop, and the role hedge funds and online brokerage apps played. The list of witnesses for the hearing hasn’t yet been released.

Several lawmakers have already sided with the retail investors in public remarks. The role of social media platforms, though, has drawn little attention. The Securities and Exchange Commission is examining posts on the Reddit forum for signs of fraud and corresponding trade data that could show an attempt to manipulate GameStop’s share price, Bloomberg News reported on Feb. 3. SEC spokesman Ryan White declined to comment.

Retail investors coordinating on WallStreetBets bought up shares of GameStop, a brick-and-mortar retail chain last month, at least in part to target hedge funds that had aggressively gone short, a practice in which they bet that a stock’s price will fall. When the price rose instead, those funds were forced to buy more shares, which helped push the price to more than $400 a share from about $20 at the beginning of the month. After the dust settled, the price fell to around $50, where it has been for much of February. Retail investors who bought near the top have been hit hard.