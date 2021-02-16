Reasons for hope after Trump’s second impeachment trial

ANALYSIS — The Senate's acquittal of former President Donald Trump on a charge he incited Jan. 6’s deadly riot at the Capitol indicates again the depths of the party polarization that afflicts the country, the imperviousness of partisan loyalties to persuasion, and the fact that politicians today are more likely to use public opinion as their guide than try to steer that opinion with their leadership.

It may seem hard to believe, then, that government can ever work again. But there were in Trump’s second impeachment trial some glimmers of hope that there’s still a chance that politicians can right the body politic.

Democrats knew their Republican colleagues would acquit Trump and have condemned them for it since, but the tone of the proceeding itself was not partisan. The Democratic managers put Trump on trial, not the Republican Party, and there was a message in the images of Republicans and Democrats fleeing the mob that members of Congress shared the experience and were caught in the maelstrom because of their unifying commitment to public service.

The final vote fell 10 short of the 67 needed for conviction, but it was the most bipartisan of the four impeachment trials in American history, with seven Republicans joining all 50 in the Democratic caucus in favor of conviction. And as the post-trial statements of many of those who voted to acquit demonstrated, there are many other Republican senators who abhor Trump and what he did. They voted to acquit because they believe impeachment is reserved for current government officers or because they see it as their job to carry out the wishes of their constituents.

During the trial, there were moments of compassion that proved many in Washington still can put partisanship aside. The lead impeachment manager, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, recalled that the day before the riot he had buried his son, 25-year-old Tommy Raskin, who died by suicide. “Dozens of members, lots of Republicans, lots of Democrats, came to see me and I felt a sense of being lifted up from the agony,” he said.