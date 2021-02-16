Small-business tax cuts eyed as sweetener for minimum wage boost

Democratic leaders are considering adding small business tax breaks to their coronavirus aid bill to make raising the federal minimum wage more palatable for wavering senators.

The possible move is part of the overall strategizing underway to try to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through the expedited budget reconciliation process, according to several sources with knowledge of the conversations.

Under current plans, the Senate is likely to take up its own substitute reconciliation bill when it receives the version the House is hoping to pass by the end of next week. The idea is that small-business tax breaks could be added to the Senate version when that chamber takes it up.

Final decisions haven't been made, but Democratic leaders envision going to conference to resolve differences between the House- and Senate-passed versions. At that point, the Senate's small-business breaks and the House's minimum wage boost could be melded together in a final conference report.

While those steps could add a little more time to the process, the goal is still to send a bill to President Joe Biden's desk by March 14, when enhanced unemployment benefits lapse.