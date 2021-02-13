Senate votes to open Trump trial to allow witness depositions

The Senate on Saturday voted 55-45 to allow witnesses to be subpoenaed or deposed in President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

The surprise twist comes after the House managers said they want to depose a witness who has new information about Trump’s response to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol they’re charging him with inciting.

Washington GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, issued a statement late Friday confirming and elaborating on a CNN report about Trump’s response to the attack in a phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. She said McCarthy relayed the details of the call to her.

“When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol,” she said. “McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”

