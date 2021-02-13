Senate trial’s last day punctuated by a chaotic morning, objections and a North Carolina surprise

Senators came to the Capitol Saturday expecting a quick wrap to the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, and despite a chaotic mid-day pause that threatened to drag the trial out for weeks, lawmakers were able to get on the road to be home for Valentine’s Day and a weeklong recess.

Trump’s second impeachment trial, like his first, didn’t include depositions or testimony from witnesses. The House impeachment manager’s motion in the morning to depose a witness took senators by surprise.

In a sign that senators went into Saturday’s session not expecting the managers to request witnesses, Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet told reporters he had adjusted his thermostat before he left his Washington home-away-from-home that morning.

“I always turn my heat off at the wrong moment,” he said. “You have to make this judgment about whether you’re going to make the plane or not and this morning I turned it off, or turned it down.”

After a vote in support of calling witnesses, the Senate then had to agree on subjects and parameters, a tall task for a tightly split body full of people who thought they’d get to go home.