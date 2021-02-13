New revelation could derail plan for Senate to acquit Trump Saturday

The Senate was preparing to conclude former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial Saturday and hand him another acquittal. But then news broke late Friday of a damning statement Trump made to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy during the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol the House is charging him with inciting.

The new details of Trump's reaction to the Capitol attack could influence senators' thinking ahead of the vote, and even lead to a delay in the trial's conclusion if the prosecution, defense or senators want to call witnesses to confirm or rebut the account.

CNN reported that Trump responded to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy asking the then-president on a phone call during the Capitol breach to tell his supporters to end their attacks by telling McCarthy the rioters "are more upset about the election than you are," citing lawmakers McCarthy briefed on the call.

Washington GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump and was one of the lawmakers cited in the CNN report, confirmed and elaborated on the account in a statement calling on others with information on Trump's response Jan. 6 to come forward.