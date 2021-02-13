In quick reversal, Senate opts not to depose witnesses after all in Trump trial

Barely two hours after voting 55-45 to allow witnesses to be subpoenaed or deposed in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, the Senate and the prosecution and the defense decided they didn’t want to spend time on that after all.

The Senate’s initial vote to allow witnesses had come in response to a request from the House impeachment managers to depose Washington GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.

Instead of deposing Herrera Beutler — which the defense had warned would lead them to seek to depose potentially hundreds of witnesses — the managers and Trump’s lawyers agreed to allow her statement of interest to the case to be entered into the record.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer then offered unanimous consent to effectively override the Senate’s previous vote to allow subpoenas and depositions of witnesses.