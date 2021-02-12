Tension, misery, laughs and a small moment of unity as Trump trial nears end

On the fourth day in the chamber for the second presidential impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, senators grew antsy and animated as they listened to Trump’s attorneys mount their defense. They huddled and strategized what questions to ask the Trump legal team and House managers, their first chance to actively participate.

Trump’s defense team claimed, contrary to facts, that Trump had consistently called for peace as the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol unfolded and had never glorified violence during his presidency or campaigns.

Senators were chattier on Friday than earlier in the trial. Democrats balked during the Trump team's presentation and lawmakers from both sides broke into chatter during brief moments of silence between their colleagues' questions.

Question time

After three consecutive days of sitting quietly and listening to arguments, senators were finally invited to get involved in the impeachment process Friday afternoon, by submitting questions on small yellow cards for each side to answer.

Democratic staffers in the back of the chamber were effectively holding office hours during the session, dealing with a rotating cast of Democratic senators seeking guidance on their questions. They scurried to and from senators’ desks who beckoned them over.