Photos of the week: Second annual impeachment edition
For the week ending Feb. 12, 2021
By Bill Clark, Caroline Brehman, and Tom WilliamsPosted February 12, 2021 at 1:36pm
This week marked the start of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in the Senate. That has meant long hours for many in the Capitol complex, not least the senators serving as the jury.
Images from this week include meal prep, signage and fist bumps. Here’s how the week unfurled as captured by our our photojournalists:
