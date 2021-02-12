Photos of the week: Second annual impeachment edition

This week marked the start of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in the Senate. That has meant long hours for many in the Capitol complex, not least the senators serving as the jury.

Images from this week include meal prep, signage and fist bumps. Here’s how the week unfurled as captured by our our photojournalists:

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, right, leads his fellow impeachment managers through the Capitol Rotunda on Monday during their walkthrough a day before the start of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A Capitol worker moves stanchions through the Ohio Clock Corridor on Monday to set up for the start of the trial. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Impeachment dinners are wheeled through the Senate subway Tuesday, the first day of the impeachment trial. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Raskin prepares to lead the House managers to the Senate on Tuesday for the start of the trial. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

TV crews broadcast Tuesday from the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building following the Day One proceedings. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A banner hangs on an overpass on North Capitol Street in Washington on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands walks through the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday on her way to the Senate for the trial. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A reporter sits in an old phone booth in the Senate Press Gallery on Wednesday on the second day of the impeachment trial. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Maine Sen. Angus King talks to New York National Guard troops in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday — the third day of the impeachment trial. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly leaves the Capitol on Thursday after the conclusion of Day Three of the impeachment trial. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján records a selfie video on the Senate steps Thursday after the end of that day’s trial proceedings. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)