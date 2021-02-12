Combative Trump defense foretells likely impeachment acquittal

Lawyers for Donald Trump channeled the former president’s pugnacious partisan style in his defense Friday, even blaming Democrats as the reason they spent fewer than three hours on their presentation.

They called the House case for impeachment a “witch hunt.” They accused the House impeachment team of manipulating evidence. They repeatedly showed videos of Democratic lawmakers using the word “fight” in speeches. They called the whole trial a smear campaign tantamount to “unconstitutional cancel culture.”

And then Trump’s team sought to move quickly to a vote, a move that showed confidence that enough Republicans would remain loyal to their de facto leader to acquit Trump as early as Saturday of incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“The majority party promised to unify and deliver more COVID relief, but instead they did this,” Trump lawyer Bruce Castor said as he ended the presentation. “We will not take more of our time today, us of the defense, in the hopes you will take back these hours and use them to get delivery of COVID relief to the American people.”

It was three hours that senators largely viewed through a partisan lens, in part because Trump’s team played to those instincts, which appear all but certain to keep him from becoming the first president convicted by the Senate. The House would need 17 Republican senators to secure that conviction.