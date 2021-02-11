Showtime’s documentary series “The Circus” wants to capture, in the words of John Heilemann, the “big, giant, chaotic, nightmarish stew” of our politics.

He didn’t know it would be quite as nightmarish as this. “Well, it’s bad, but it won’t be that bad,” he used to tell his future co-host Jennifer Palmieri, then an adviser to Hillary Clinton.

What happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 didn’t come out of nowhere, but it will take a lot more than a docu-series to unravel. The way Heilemann sees it, anyone who tells you they knew exactly what would happen is lying — or had a hand in engineering it.

The co-hosts joined “Political Theater” with Jason Dick to talk about false prophets and political violence and to wonder out loud, “Am I tripping?” Here’s an edited transcript.

JD: In our wildest dreams, did we imagine covering politics in the way we’ve seen in the last few months?