Since when has racial equity been a controversial goal? Sadly, forever

What is it exactly that is so objectionable about modest policy initiatives? As the White House acknowledges, “Entrenched disparities in our laws and public policies, and in our public and private institutions, have often denied that equal opportunity to individuals and communities.” “When one of us is lifted up, we’re all lifted up,” Biden said. “And the corollary is true — when any one of us is held down, we’re all held back.”

Biden, in four executive actions he signed in the first week of his presidency, addressed discriminatory housing policies, directed the Department of Justice to end its use of private prisons, reaffirmed the federal government’s “commitment to tribal sovereignty and consultation” and pledged to combat xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. His administration has also reinstated the diversity training for federal workers and contractors that his predecessor had banned.

The enemy within

The new Defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, the first African American to hold that Cabinet post, is not only trying to support efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he also has to root out the enemy within, the white supremacists and far-right extremists in the ranks. That military and law enforcement veterans played an outsize role in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the Capitol should be a bipartisan cause for concern.

That calamitous and historic event did open the eyes of many. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., apologized on the House floor, recalling how he urged representatives to run to the Republican side and “blend in” to escape the wrath of the mob before realizing that for colleagues of color that “was not an option.” You can admire him for his honesty while being infuriated at his ability to walk through the world with blinders on for so very long.

However, it beat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who voted to overturn the results of the election after she and her colleagues were attacked by rioters armed with nooses and Confederate flags, and still falsely claims that those who stormed the Capitol were not Trump supporters, contradicting the words out of their mouths. Her views on race are well known, including that “the most mistreated group of people in the United States today are white males” and that by trying to appeal to Black voters, Democrats are “trying to keep the Black people in a modern-day form of slavery.”