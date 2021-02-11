Impeachment managers urge Senate to use ‘courage’ to convict Trump

The House impeachment team closed its presentation against Donald Trump on Thursday with doses of guilt and shame for Republican senators who might vote to acquit the former president, suggesting they need only common sense and courage to hold him accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

If not, they argued, the Senate will erode the United States’ standing as a beacon of democracy in the world, set a terrible new standard for presidential misconduct, unleash “unfathomable horrors” of more violence and even let Trump mount another attempt to override an election to seize the power of the White House.

“President Trump declared his conduct totally appropriate,” Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, said during a segment on Trump’s state of mind during the attack. “So if he gets back into office, and it happens again, we'll have no one to blame but ourselves.”

And later, Raskin asked senators what makes them think the nightmare of Trump and his mob is over: “If we don't draw the line here, what's next?”

The House team spent small portions of their time on legal arguments, ahead of Trump’s defense team's presentation that starts Friday. But they focused the vast majority of Thursday on the ramifications of an acquittal on a personal, political and global scale.