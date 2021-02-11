While the 2018 elections resulted in the formation of the socialist “squad,” the 2020 elections will undoubtedly be remembered as the moment that voters sent a strong response to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and the rest: that socialism in any form is a political ideology unacceptable to the American people.

Last cycle, Americans voted to send a new brand of Republican to Washington. Some of us know the oppression of socialism from living it, while some of us know it from our parents and families. But all of us know the promise of liberty that drew us to America. Somewhere between our elections and taking our oath of office, folks started calling us the “Freedom Force.” It’s a title we did not ask for — but we’re ready to take up the mantle.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez was born in Cuba, coming to the United States with his family when he was 6 years old. The families of both Reps. Nicole Malliotakis and María Elvira Salazar fled Cuba in search of better lives and greater economic opportunity. Rep. Victoria Spartz was born in Ukraine under Soviet rule and emigrated to America solo at the age of 21. We’ve all seen the destruction caused by socialism. That’s why Americans elected us to uphold the freedom we love and to fight against the socialism that threatens it.

Curious how this poisonous ideology introduces itself? Take a look at the $93 trillion Green New Deal. When the deal was first announced, it was viewed as a pipe dream. Less than two years later, the deal has 93 House co-sponsors.

House Democrats’ HR 1 would demand public financing of political campaigns, costing American taxpayers billions of dollars and forcing the public to donate to candidates they may or may not support. And this comes on top of their push to pack the courts. Make no mistake, if passed, these measures and others will allow government control over private businesses and extend the government’s reach further into Americans’ wallets.