FDA commissioner race could test pharmaceutical industry’s sway

A tug of war over who should lead the Food and Drug Administration at a critical moment has become a referendum on how the value of agency experience stacks up against new perspectives on how the FDA should regulate the pharmaceutical industry.

The two front-runners are acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, an FDA official of 37 years viewed as open to approving therapies through accelerated pathways, and Joshua Sharfstein, a public health academic who has expressed wariness about some industry incentives and procedures for fast-tracking approvals. The nomination decision comes as the FDA rushes to review desperately needed COVID-19 vaccines and therapies while recovering from recent blemishes to its reputation.

Washington insiders say the promotion of a career official like Woodcock would demonstrate that the Biden administration is putting science before politics. Woodcock would be the third female commissioner.

Woodcock has lent attention to accelerated pathways and incentives for pharmaceutical companies making experimental treatments — including new cancer drugs, a priority of Biden’s during and after his service as vice president. That earned her praise from patient groups whose power has grown under Woodcock’s watch, including those backed by the pharmaceutical industry.

Dozens of patient groups, physician groups and industry groups have called for her nomination in recent days in public letters and a newspaper ad in The Los Angeles Times. More letters are on the way, according to the American Association for Cancer Research.