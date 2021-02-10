‘Wow’: Senators face unsettling reality of their close call

Day two of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump saw senators riveted to previously unseen Capitol security footage that showed them a terrifying view of the violence of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

They listened to frantic radio calls from Capitol Police officers, surrounded by rioters and calling for backup. They heard a whispered audio recording of a Speaker Nancy Pelosi staffer barricaded in an office, hiding under a desk as pounding can be heard in the background.

The screams of a Capitol Police officer being crushed in a door and chants of “Hang Mike Pence” pierced the Senate chamber.

They grimaced, furrowed their brows and hung their heads as violent image after violent image was presented and explained by the House impeachment managers.

Senators' heads swivelled in near unison as they switched between watching footage on the screens and intently focusing on the House impeachment managers speaking at the front of the chamber.