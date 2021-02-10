Mandated vaccines threaten to divide long-term care industry

Some long-term care facilities are requiring COVID-19 vaccines among staff, in a move that divides the industry and threatens to trigger legal challenges.

Vaccine uptake among long-term care workers remains low, as public health experts battle everything from conspiracy theories to the simple fears that come with a new shot. The issue could prompt legal disputes as employers contend with union agreements, state laws and the vaccines’ lack of full Food and Drug Administration approval.

A vaccine mandate also raises ethical issues. Distrust in the government is widespread among low-income communities of color, which make up a disproportionate share of the long-term care workforce. Undergoing a mandatory vaccination from whiter, wealthier bosses seems disrespectful of their historic marginalization, worker advocates say. Distrust among white staffers is also widespread.

“Our members deserve to be heard on why they’re hesitant, and there are many reasons for it that aren’t ridiculous,” said Lori Porter, CEO of the National Association of Health Care Assistants, which represents 26,000 certified nursing assistants, or CNAs.

National polls show that as many as 70 percent of long-term care staff are still wary of the vaccine, Porter said. Polling among NAHCA members is better, with about 50 percent of workers saying they’d take it.