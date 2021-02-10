House impeachment managers mount long-shot bid for Trump conviction

House impeachment managers officially begin their case against Donald Trump on Wednesday with the votes of only six Senate Republicans seemingly in play — 11 less than the 17 they’d need to join all Democrats in voting to convict the former president.

But the managers are hoping an emotional, gut-wrenching presentation illustrating how Trump allegedly incited the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol may still persuade some of the 44 GOP senators who voted to dismiss the charge on constitutional grounds to ignore their procedural objections and decide to convict.

“I have faith that 100 senators are going to do their jobs as jurors sworn to render impartial justice,” lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin said.

The Maryland Democrat made the remark to reporters after the first day of the Senate impeachment trial Tuesday, in which his prosecuting team and Trump’s defense team debated for nearly four hours whether the Senate has the constitutional jurisdiction to try a former president.

The Senate then voted 56-44 in agreement with the House managers that the trial is constitutional, allowing it to proceed. The outcome was never in doubt, and the tally only varied by a single vote from a similar but procedural vote the Senate held Jan. 26 on the constitutionality question.