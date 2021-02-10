EPA says surfaces with copper alloys can fight COVID-19

Special copper doorknobs and handrails can help fight the coronavirus, according to the EPA.

The agency announced a move Wednesday that allows products with antimicrobial copper alloys to be marketed with that virus-killing claim — the first product to be registered with such residual properties for nationwide use.

“Providing Americans with new tools and information to fight the virus that causes COVID-19 is one of EPA’s top priorities,” Acting Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff said in a news release. “Today’s action marks another step forward in EPA’s efforts to listen to the science and provide effective tools to help protect human health.”

[Water treatment system in Florida hacked, lye levels increased]

The EPA polices disinfectant claims under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, or FIFRA, an area of authority that’s received more attention as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Over the past year, the agency has moved to stop the sale of products making unfounded or misleading claims about their effectiveness in killing the virus.