Democrats target $4.5 billion for heating assistance

Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee included in their portion of the emerging pandemic relief bill billions of dollars for a low-income energy program, funding for EPA grants and money for drinking water and wastewater expenses.

A draft of the Energy and Commerce recommendations will be put through a full markup Thursday as Congress grapples to assemble the $1.9 trillion relief bill, President Joe Biden’s first legislative goal.

That draft, responding to budget instructions from Democrats in Congress, includes $4.5 billion for an energy assistance program that would go to the Department of Health and Human Services for low-income households to pay energy expenses such as power bills.

The House Education and Labor Committee advanced a draft Wednesday morning that also included $4.5 billion in funding for the energy program, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is known as LIHEAP.

Elysa Montfort, a spokesperson for Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee, said the funding for LIHEAP between the two committees is the same provision, not $9 billion total.