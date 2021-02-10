CDC updates mask guidance as more contagious virus variants spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance Wednesday to recommend wearing two masks as the United States combats highly contagious COVID-19 virus variants.

CDC researchers found wearing a cloth mask over a medical mask decreased virus exposure by roughly 95 percent if both parties wore double masks, as did wearing tightly-fitted medical masks, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Wednesday. The CDC’s studies found that wearing a tight-fitting mask with multiple layers is crucial. Walensky also recommended other options such as wearing nylon pantyhose with a mask to ensure a tight fit or a special "mask fitter" over a mask to tighten things up.

Walensky told reporters that the new mask guidance does not negate previous CDC guidance. Wearing one cloth mask is still an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19, but wearing two masks or wearing a tight-fitted mask can further reduce the transmission of virus particles.

These new recommendations were published on the CDC website.

The administration wants to improve mask-wearing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as new virus variants spread rapidly across the United States. Between 1 percent to 4 percent of all cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. right now is believed to be from the B.1.1.7 variant common in the United Kingdom.