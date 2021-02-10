Biden announces slew of actions against Burmese military junta

President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration would impose new sanctions on the leaders of last week’s military coup in Myanmar, with more punitive actions forthcoming including in concert with other countries.

On Feb. 1, the Myanmar military, known as the Tatmadaw, detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s de facto leader, and the elected president, Win Myint, a close ally of hers. The junta, in the country formerly known as Burma, also declared a state of emergency and handed power to itself for one year.

The military was alarmed that it was continuing to lose power in democratic elections after Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won an even greater share of parliament seats last November than it did in its historic 2015 landslide election victory — the Southeast Asian country’s first after 25 years of junta rule.

“The assault on Burma’s transition to democracy remains an issue of deep and bipartisan concern,” Biden said in brief remarks at the White House. He specifically mentioned his conversations with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has long been a supporter of Suu Kyi, and his staff, adding “we welcome their helpful insights.”

The president said he had approved a new executive order, which the State Department subsequently said would be signed and released later this week, that will “enable us to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup, their business interests as well as close family members.”