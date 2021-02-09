Robinhood legal scrutiny seen as fintech opportunity

The frenzy driving the price of Gamestop Corp. shares up and down last month revealed weaknesses in the infrastructure of traditional U.S. capital markets that many in the financial industry say could be addressed with technology.

Robinhood Markets Inc., which operates an app that allows small investors to buy and sell stocks with no fees, is facing scrutiny from Congress and regulators over its decision to block users from purchasing shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and others during a market surge last month.

The Menlo Park, California, company cited capital requirements imposed by regulators and clearinghouse risk policies as the reason behind the temporary buying halt. Regulators are reviewing compliance and the facts surrounding Robinhood’s decision.

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Feb. 18 to examine GameStop’s stock surge, at which Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev is expected to testify.

Ian Combs, an attorney who formerly handled broker-dealer oversight at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, told CQ Roll Call that the circumstances surrounding the trade halt will be central to investigators.