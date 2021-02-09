Photo of the day: Something to snack on

(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A cart full of snacks is wheeled through the Senate subway on Tuesday — the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Senators, who serve as jurors in an impeachment trial, are in for a long haul in the coming days. Impeachment requires senators to be in the chamber — or, during the pandemic, in one of the other sanctioned areas for watching testimony — throughout its entirety.

Trump is charged with “incitement of insurrection” after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn November’s election result.