On environment, Shultz diverged from current GOP

The greatest environmental treaty in history might not have happened without George Shultz.

As evidence mounted in the 1980s that chemicals from air conditioners, sprays and foams were destroying the ozone layer, a protective blanket around Earth that blocks harmful radiation, Shultz briefed President Ronald Reagan on the need to reach an international agreement to phase out the chemicals.

The U.S. should back the ozone treaty, which became the Montreal Protocol, Shultz told Reagan, pitching the move as “insurance policy” and beating back opposition from other Republicans at the time, including administration officials.

George Pratt Shultz, who died Saturday on the Stanford University campus at age 100, was lauded for serving Republican presidents starting with Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s through Reagan in the 1980s and was widely known for his work shaping economic and foreign policy in the late 20th century.

But Shultz, whose views in support of taxing carbon pollution and prioritizing climate change as a hulking threat diverged sharply from the present Republican Party that eschews pricing emissions, also carved a long-standing environmental legacy.