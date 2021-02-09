Impeachment trial starts on emotional note as Trump legal team flails

The sound of a fatal gunshot pealed through the Senate chamber during a constitutional debate on Tuesday, as did the profanity-laced chants of a Donald Trump-inspired mob as it attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, part of a video montage House managers played in their direct plea to senators who lived through that day.

Senators from both sides of the aisle had overwhelming stillness and near-uniform focus as it played for 13 minutes. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz had no reaction as the video showed insurrectionists rifling through his desk on the Senate floor. Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren took off her glasses and leaned forward to watch the screen.

When it concluded, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the lead impeachment manager, told the senators how dangerous it would be if they voted that they do not have the power to hold an impeachment trial for a president who commits misconduct in the final weeks before he leaves office.

“We just saw it in the most astonishing way — we lived through it,” Raskin said.

The Senate voted mostly along party lines, 56-44, that it had jurisdiction to conduct the trial, despite bipartisan agreement that the argument from Trump’s defense team was a mess, but it showed how House managers have a tough task to convince enough Republican senators to convict Trump on a charge of inciting that insurrection.