Capitol Police Union wants a complete leadership overhaul

The union representing the Capitol Police’s rank-and-file officers is getting set to vote later this week on whether acting Chief Yogananda Pittman and five other members of the department’s leadership are fit to serve their fellow officers after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

If the no confidence vote is successful, it would send a message to the department and the public that more than 1,000 union officers want a tectonic shift in who leads the force. Union members will start voting on Thursday afternoon.

Pittman, Assistant Chief Chad Thomas, acting Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher, Deputy Chief Timothy Bowen, Deputy Chief Jeffrey Pickett and Deputy Chief Eric Waldow are the leadership officials who are the subjects of the referendum.

Eva Malecki, a spokesperson for the Capitol Police, did not respond to a request for comment.

Waldow's leadership has been questioned before, at a 2019 federal sexual discrimination trial. Waldow admitted in court that he circumvented department protocol to fire Officer Chrisavgi Sourgoutsis.