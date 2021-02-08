Why some Democrats are nervous about a $15 minimum wage

ANALYSIS — Senate Democrats hope they can convince the Senate parliamentarian to allow them to include an increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour in the coronavirus relief bill they want to pass by mid-March. Most in the party support that, but for a small but significant number in both the Senate and the House, it presents a quandary.

That hesitation was laid bare Friday when senators adopted a nonbinding amendment to their budget resolution opposing an increase in the wage during the pandemic. Advocates of the $15 minimum argue they’d always planned to phase it in over five years anyway.

Still, one Democratic senator, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III, has said he’d like President Joe Biden to scale back his plan to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 from $7.25 so that it would top out at $11 instead. Another, Jon Tester of Montana, has indicated he’d prefer to allow some regional variation in the wage.

Meanwhile, 12 House Democrats are on the record preferring to allow regional differences based on the cost of living. The group, led by Alabama’s Terri A. Sewell, sponsored 2019 legislation to implement their proposal.

When the House voted later that year to raise the nationwide wage to $15 instead, 11 of the 12 voted for it, the exception being Oregon’s Kurt Schrader. But in casting those votes, the reluctant Democrats knew the bill had no chance of enactment, with Republicans then in control of the Senate and Donald Trump in the White House.