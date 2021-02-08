US vaccine effort opts for stadium clinics over doctors’ offices

Daniel Duncanson, the chief executive of a physician practice in Florida, finally got some COVID-19 vaccines for his front-line workers after haggling with a major hospital. But it’s not clear when more are coming amid a shift in strategy from health care providers to massive vaccination sites.

“We need 200 doses for our employees’ second doses and I've got none in right now,” said Duncanson, CEO of SIMEDHealth.

Duncanson said many doses in his county were recently committed to a vaccination effort at the University of Florida football stadium last week.

Across the country, COVID-19 vaccines are increasingly being distributed in mass clinics built from scratch in stadiums rather than doctors' offices.

Distributing a large amount of the perishable vaccines through these “mega-sites” is more speedy than scattering small amounts among a jumble of decentralized health care providers. But rather than primary care physicians reaching out to their patients with vaccines according to priority groups, individual consumers have had to scavenge for appointments in a cutthroat competition that disadvantages some of the most needy.