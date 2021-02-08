Trump lawyers indignant in brief on eve of impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team strung together harsh descriptions of House Democrats in a brief filed Monday, setting a politically combative tone for a Senate trial set to start Tuesday on a charge that he incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

House Democrats have a “fevered hatred for Citizen Trump” that is “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the brief states.

Trump’s lawyers also argue that Democrats ignored the Constitution, defectively drafted the impeachment charge, debased their power, committed political opportunism, wielded “intellectual dishonesty and factual vacuity,” are “selfish” to “prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion” on Jan. 6 of all Americans “for their own political gain,” glorified the violence, and have shown a “compulsion to obfuscate the truth.”

That’s in just the first five paragraphs of a 78-page defense brief that has Trump’s arguments against impeachment — that the Senate has no jurisdiction to convict a former president, that the article of impeachment violates Trump’s free speech rights and that the allegations in it are false, among them — peppered with sharp words for his political opponents.

The brief gives the fullest look yet at Trump’s planned defense, which seeks to narrow the focus to just the words in Trump’s speech near the White House on Jan. 6, before a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an insurrection at the moment Congress met to confirm Trump’s election loss.