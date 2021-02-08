If the Senate were to subpoena witnesses, the procedures require the witnesses to be deposed before senators decide whether they want to hear their testimony. The procedures do not cover provisions for the arrangement and timing of witnesses’ depositions, which would have to be negotiated in a subsequent agreement if any witnesses are subpoenaed.

Each side will then be allowed to offer motions to submit additional evidence, if they had provided the other side access to the materials at least 48 hours in advance. Those evidentiary motions are debatable for up to an hour per side.

The prosecution and defense will then have up to two hours each for closing arguments before the Senate votes on the impeachment article. It would take 67 votes, or two-thirds of the Senate, to convict Trump, which is not expected since most Republicans have gone on record that trying the former president is unconstitutional.

As with prior impeachment trials, the procedures allow the Senate to vote to go into closed-door deliberations before any vote it must take, which could also delay the proceedings. But senators did not take advantage of that option in Trump’s first trial — with both sides concerned about hiding debate from the public — and are unlikely to do so in this trial.

The trial could conclude as early as Monday if neither side offers any motions to subpoena witnesses or documents or submit evidence, but they use all the other time allotted under the procedures. If they don’t use all the time for arguments, it’s even possible the trial could be done by the end of this week.