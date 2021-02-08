Senators killed measure to combat violent extremism in military

About a month before rioters, including some with U.S. military training, stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, lawmakers deleted from the annual Pentagon policy bill language that would have explicitly made violent extremism a crime in the military code of justice.

The provision in the defense bill, which the House had agreed to, would have barred violent acts that are either motivated by bigotry or designed to “influence, affect or retaliate against the policy or conduct of the government of the United States.” It would also have criminalized attempting to commit such acts, soliciting others to do them or conspiring to accomplish them.

The behind-the-scenes debate over the provision takes on new meaning after the Jan. 6 riot. But even when the bill was being written, many on Capitol Hill were worried about dozens of cases in recent years of servicemembers who had ties to white supremacist groups committing acts of violence. A 2020 Military Times survey showed that one-third of military personnel had seen signs of extremism in their units.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has now made violent extremism in the ranks a prime focus, and he announced last week that each military branch would pause activities sometime in the next 60 days to take stock of the problem.

California Democrat Jackie Speier, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, wrote the provision to create a new section of military law. Speier said senators negotiating the final measure tore out her provision to avoid a veto by President Donald Trump, even though acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller quietly announced in December that the Pentagon favored creating the new military law.