Road Ahead: Budget markups, impeachment trial define week

The Senate is embarking on its second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump this week, focused on his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

It’s a familiar process for most senators, who acquitted Trump of the charges in his first trial just over a year ago. It’s also a familiar subject, as the lawmakers themselves hid in the Capitol complex just steps from the chaos and violence.

The House impeachment managers will argue that Trump bears responsibility for inciting the mob, using “incendiary and violent language” that turned his Jan. 6 rally into “a powder keg waiting to blow.”

Most Republicans have focused on the process, not on Trump’s culpability, arguing that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president. They appear ready to acquit him.

If the Senate acquits Trump, it risks signaling to future presidents that “there will be no consequences, no accountability, indeed no Congressional response at all if they violate their Oath to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution’ in their final weeks,” the managers wrote.