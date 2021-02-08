Democrats’ coronavirus relief plan would curb tax payments for high earners

The House Ways and Means Committee on Monday released its nearly $941 billion worth of recommendations for the broader coronavirus relief bill Democrats are putting together, including the tax rebates President Joe Biden wants but with a more limited scope based on income.

The package unveiled by Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal has much steeper declines in direct payment amounts to households above certain income thresholds. Unlike previous virus aid rounds, which phased out the payments at a rate of 5 cents on the dollar above $75,000 in adjusted gross income for individuals and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly, the $1,400 per person payments would dwindle to zero at $100,000 and $200,000, respectively.

That's a nod to the concerns of critical Democratic votes like Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, who's suggested cutting off payments above $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for joint filers. On Monday, he said he hadn't seen details of the House plan, but suggested he was looking for a "hard stop" to prevent households earning up to $300,000 from getting payments.

"As long are we're targeting to people that really need it," Manchin said.

When the $1,400 payments are added to the $600 checks distributed in a December law, that equals the $2,000 promised by Democrats as part of their successful effort to take control of the Senate by winning two Senate seats in Georgia.