Slow-moving coronavirus vaccine confidence campaign may delay herd immunity

The United States has a COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy problem, and experts worry the Biden administration’s delay in addressing that now could lead to larger issues later.

The administration is planning a national public-awareness campaign to persuade at least 75 percent of Americans to get vaccinated, but is waiting on that until more COVID-19 vaccine supplies are available. Public demand is much higher than supply now. But that situation will soon flip — and when it does, many vaccines may be left on the shelves if a concerted effort to convince Americans to get the shot is pushed back any further.

"Everybody wants to know, 'When will it be my turn?' You can't say that with any precision yet, but you can provide general timelines and give a sense of where we're going, and that could help the public a lot," said Hemi Tewarson, a senior fellow at Duke University's Margolis Center for Health Policy.

Although it's important to manage expectations, public health experts say the time to start such a campaign is now, even though supplies are low.

“Reaching vaccine-hesitant people now will help them feel more comfortable when it’s time to get vaccinated,” said Jen Kates, Kaiser Family Foundation senior vice president and director of global health and HIV policy. “And that work can’t wait.”