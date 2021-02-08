Biden relies heavily on Capitol Hill aides for trade office

The Biden administration is turning to Congress to assemble a staff for the U.S. Trade Representative's Office.

The administration has nominated Katherine Tai, chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, to lead the agency as trade representative. Tai is awaiting a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

To fill other agency positions, the administration named 13 more appointees on Monday, including six who come from positions on Capitol Hill, one who comes from the office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra after a career that included stints on the Hill, and others with experience in Congress.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office said in a statement that the appointees will work "to strengthen relationships with our allies, respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, combat climate change, and create a more equitable and inclusive economy."

The appointees are: