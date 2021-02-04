The GOP talks a good game, but let’s review those conservative principles

What is the Republican Party in 2021? It’s easier to say what it’s not.

With a majority of the party’s House members voting to invalidate the results of a free and fair election, and a good chunk of its voters going along with the fantasy that Donald Trump was robbed, it’s clear the GOP is not a stickler for democracy or the Constitution. And with most Republican senators not interested in holding an impeachment trial for a former president accused of “inciting an insurrection,” Americans can be pretty sure the party is not too keen on accountability.

It’s not a new contradiction. But while it’s true that the GOP has long instructed voters not to “look behind the curtain,” the mess that is spilling out has become impossible to ignore. The sight of thousands of violent rioters storming the center of legislative government will do that.

So what are just a few of the slogans that have crumbled?

Law and order

How about starting with “law and order,” one of the losing 2020 presidential candidate’s favorite mantras, usually followed with a chaser of “back the blue”? While Trump condemned and cursed football players who peacefully knelt to protest a too often unjust justice system, the real “thugs” turned out to be violent rioters armed with hockey sticks, guns and pretty much anything they could get their hands on, who stormed the U.S. Capitol and caused several deaths, among them a member of “the blue.”