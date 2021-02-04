Lawmakers near big response to military ‘rape epidemic’

Lawmakers, frustrated by the Defense Department’s inability to curb rape in the ranks, are moving closer to possibly making a momentous change in the military justice system.

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee are increasingly receptive to a long-standing proposal by New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, chairwoman of the Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, to move responsibility for prosecuting sexual assault, and perhaps other major crimes, from military commanders to independent prosecutors.

Several committee members this week hinted that they would back Gillibrand, in some cases reversing earlier positions. And, in so doing, they rebuffed abiding Pentagon resistance to the proposal.

Momentum may be gathering, meanwhile, behind a similar House proposal by Jackie Speier, the California Democrat who chairs the comparable Armed Services personnel panel. Nearly half the House co-sponsored her bill in the last Congress.