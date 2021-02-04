Labor pick Walsh questioned over energy jobs, wage hike

Senate Republicans challenged Boston Mayor Martin Walsh on the Biden administration’s policies over energy and minimum wage hikes, but they acknowledged at a hearing Thursday that their concerns weren’t enough for him to lose support in his bid to become Labor secretary.

Walsh emphasized the Biden administration’s plan to “build back better” after the coronavirus pandemic with new high-technology jobs as he answered questions about the economic recovery from members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. He also reiterated his support for increasing the minimum wage and worker protections, which were among President Joe Biden’s campaign promises.

“We need to continue to strengthen the American worker,” Walsh said during his confirmation hearing. “People have different opinions of unions, business and corporations, and I see my role as secretary of Labor as bringing different thought processes together to bring greater understanding and support.”

The committee’s newly appointed chairwoman, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., vowed to move on Walsh’s nomination “as quickly as possible” to deal with an economic crash that has disproportionately hit women and communities of color.

“This pandemic has laid bare the painful fact that while our economy might work for the biggest corporations and wealthiest individuals, it doesn’t work for families,” Murray said, arguing that Walsh could help turn that around.