House invitation to Trump adds wrinkle to impeachment drama

House impeachment managers invited former President Donald Trump to testify under oath at his own Senate trial set to start next week, an offer that would set up one of the nation’s most dramatic political events ever and draw a huge national audience.

“Boy, that would be a dog and pony show,” West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III told reporters Thursday.

But for now, it seems unlikely to happen. And it seems just as unlikely to persuade any additional Republicans to convict Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, imbued Thursday’s invitation with a swagger, pointing out to Trump that he has time to testify because he no longer has the official duties of the presidency to carry out.

“We therefore anticipate your availability to testify,” the Maryland Democrat wrote.