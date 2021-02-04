Congress risks losing ‘bridle’ on the executive in Trump impeachment trial

Senators will determine not only the political fate of Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial next week but also whether or not to weaken their own congressional power to rein in presidential misconduct.

If that happens, it could undermine the reason the founders gave Congress the impeachment power in the first place: as one of the checks and balances in the Constitution to keep a president from becoming a tyrant, members of Congress, historians and constitutional scholars say.



“The fact that we can’t come together, both as a political body and as a nation, around the notion that an incumbent commander in chief cannot stage a coup against his own government in order to overturn the will of the people speaks to how far we have strayed from our ideals as a nation, without question,” said Mark Updegrove, a presidential historian for ABC News who is president and CEO of the LBJ Foundation.

Republicans have rallied around a position that the Senate doesn’t have jurisdiction to convict Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection because he is no longer in office. Trump’s lawyers plan to lean heavily on that argument in his defense.

Such a conclusion would allow Republicans to avoid casting judgment on Trump, who remains popular among their party’s voters, for actions between the Nov. 3 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of his supporters overran the U.S. Capitol.

But an acquittal for Trump on those procedural grounds would pave the way for the Senate to forfeit one of its important constitutional tools, said Josh Chafetz, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center who wrote a book about legislative authority and separation of powers.