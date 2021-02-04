Banking Committee sends Fudge, Rouse to full Senate for votes

The Senate Banking Committee advanced the nomination of Marcia L. Fudge to run the Housing and Urban Development Department with a 17-7 vote Thursday.

Fudge, a Democratic House member from Ohio, will move to the floor backed by the committee’s 12 Democrats and five Republicans. The panel also voted 24-0 to report out the nomination of Cecilia Rouse to head the Council of Economic Advisors.

Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Fudge and Rouse are clearly good candidates for the entities they have been nominated to lead.

“Their passion to serve was obvious. Their knowledge and their commitment to the people who make this country work was clear,” Brown said.

During her Jan. 28 confirmation hearing, Fudge faced scrutiny from Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania for what he called personal potshots in her criticism of Senate Republicans’ confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court a week before the November election. Congressional Democrats argued that the Senate was rushing to add a conservative justice to avoid the possibility of Democrat Joe Biden naming someone to the court.