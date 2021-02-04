A month after Capitol riot, a look at domestic terrorism laws

Nearly a month after the attack on the Capitol, lawmakers are getting down to brass tacks of how best to counter the long-term domestic terrorist threat to U.S. democracy.

“Sadly, I do believe we will be fighting domestic terrorism that has its roots and inspiration points from Jan. 6 for the next 10 to 20 years,” Elizabeth Neumann, a former assistant secretary of Homeland Security for counterterrorism and threat prevention during the Trump administration, said at a House hearing Thursday.

Neumann resigned from her job last spring because she said the Trump administration was not taking the domestic extremism threat seriously and was even making it worse, and she has since become an outspoken Trump critic. She told the House Homeland Security Committee it was critical for there to be bipartisan agreement that what happened on Jan. 6 was an act of domestic terrorism rather than a regrettable riot that the country needs to move on from, as some Republicans have argued.

“Bipartisan agreement on this designation is paramount to ensuring future security efforts,” Neumann said. “We must be clear with our words on this matter and stand unified against this rhetoric that incites violence to achieve political goals.”