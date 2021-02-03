Here we are a week away from impeachment 2.0 and instead of a return to stability and normalcy, the partisan warfare that has marked the last four years seems to be worsening, if that is even possible. Ominous looking fences topped with barbed wire are now all over Capitol Hill, making the symbol of American democracy look more like a prison camp than the people’s House.

An embattled former president has retreated to the golf links but continues to dominate the politics of Washington. Perhaps, channeling Napoleon’s thinking that “Glory is fleeting, but obscurity is forever,” Donald Trump’s decision to reject the results of the election has put the country through an unnecessarily difficult transition at a time of extraordinary division and desperation. His refusal to accept reality also cost his party the Senate.

But this second impeachment trial benefits the Democrats beyond simply trying to make Trump ineligible to run again — although that was the original motivation behind what is an unprecedented constitutional proceeding. Keeping the focus on Trump gives them the cover they need to obscure a radical agenda.

Democrats are pushing bills, HR 1 and S 1, that are antithetical to free and fair elections, not to mention First Amendment rights. And they are expected to push through budget reconciliation a COVID-19 relief package that is already over the top and likely to balloon further.

As troops patrol the Capitol, Nancy Pelosi ups the cable catnip of impeachment by shockingly calling her House Republican colleagues “the enemy within.” Meanwhile, because of all the focus on Trump and impeachment, President Joe Biden has been able to sign a mountain of progressive unilateral executive orders that appeal to his base with little coverage by the media as to the actual contents or impact.