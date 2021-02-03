Nominee says SBA will do outreach to overlooked, underserved

The nominee to lead the Small Business Administration pledged Wednesday to do more outreach to underserved communities, and she deflected politically charged questions about the minimum wage and and whether Planned Parenthood centers should return COVID-19 business aid.

Isabel Guzman, director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, described herself “as a lifelong advocate for small business” during her nomination hearing.

Guzman told the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee that as the SBA administrator she would focus on making the agency’s programs more accessible to very small businesses and minority companies that have traditionally not had the banking relationships needed to access loans and grants. She cited her work in California with business and community groups on state COVID-19 programs.

Her efforts earned her the support of several organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"Small businesses need a team behind them," she said in her written testimony. "SBA must be a part of that team — helping them access capital, and connecting them to marketplaces to build revenues and networks that can help them navigate resources to improve outcomes so that they can do what they do best: create our nation’s jobs and help spur our economy."