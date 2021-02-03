House set to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees

Just days after Iowa Republican Steve King made comments sympathetic to white supremacy in 2019, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took swift action to make sure he was stripped of his committees. Now, just over two years later, McCarthy and House Republicans are floundering on whether quick action needs to be taken to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee posts following reports on a string of outlandish comments.

On social media, the Georgia Republican has supported violence against Democrats, including when she liked a Facebook comment in 2019 that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Nancy Pelosi from the speakership. Greene has expressed agreement that a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was a “false flag” operation and embraced baseless QAnon conspiracy theories. Greene has also promulgated racist and anti-Semitic views.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer spoke Wednesday morning with McCarthy, and the two could not reach agreement on what to do about Greene. As a result, the Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote Thursday to strip Greene of her committees.

Hoyer said Greene “has placed many members in fear for their welfare.”

Meanwhile McCarthy, the top House Republican, has not removed Greene from her committees like he did with King in 2019. (King went on to lose a GOP primary in Iowa the following year.)