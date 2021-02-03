Democrats claim gavels as Senate adopts organizing resolution

The Senate broke out of limbo Wednesday, adopting a power-sharing resolution that allows for committees to organize and Democrats to take the gavels after a month of tenuous and divided control.

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer brought the resolution to the floor Wednesday evening and it was adopted by unanimous consent.

“I am happy to report this morning that the leadership of both parties have finalized the organizing resolution for the Senate,” the New York Democrat said on the Senate floor during his leadership remarks earlier in the day.

Schumer named the Democratic members of each committee Tuesday evening, which signaled that negotiations with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., were coming to a close.

“Committees can promptly set up and get to work with Democrats holding the gavels,” he said on the floor Wednesday.