Scars of past violence at the Capitol aren’t always easy to spot. You would have to crane your neck to see a bullet hole left in the ceiling after a 1954 shooting, or pockmarks in the stone caused by the fire of 1814.

You could work in the complex for years and never know that a bomb ripped through a Senate bathroom, or that another blew the face off a painting of Daniel Webster, or that your office had been gutted and fumigated after the anthrax attacks of 2001.

As Congress recovers from the latest crisis in its history, the mob violence of Jan. 6 still feels painfully fresh, but some worry the wounds are disappearing too soon. Sen. Mitt Romney said what many were thinking last week when he called on restorers to take the long view.

“Architecturally and historically I think it would be a good thing to preserve some evidence of the destruction of the building,” the Utah Republican told reporters. “So that 150 years from now, as people tour the building, they’ll say, ‘Ah, this was where that insurrection occurred.’”

Agreeing on which scars to preserve could be a delicate process, to say the least.