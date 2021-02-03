Booker, Warnock bring social justice goals to Agriculture panel

The Senate Agriculture Committee will get two new Democratic members who are likely to try to hold the Biden administration to its pledge to address federal policies that adversely affect Black communities and other minorities.

Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who are both Black, have called for fairer Agriculture Department policies to aid small or minority farmers.

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the Senate Agriculture Committee’s roster Tuesday. Booker, Warnock and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., are the panel’s three new Democratic members. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., will be chairwoman. Warnock defeated Agriculture Committee member Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in a December runoff. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is also no longer on the committee.

Warnock said during his campaign that he would fight for Georgia agriculture, an important industry in the state. Warnock's platform also called for leveling “the playing field for Black and minority farmers by expanding access to capital for equipment and financial resources and ending discriminatory policies at the federal level that limit opportunities.”

Warnock noted that his state had a significant number of Black farmers although nationally they account for less than 2 percent of all farmers.